Williams amassed 14 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five steals and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-96 loss to Houston.

With Michael Porter (illness), Terance Mann (hip) and Egor Demin (back) all sidelined in the front end of Brooklyn's back-to-back set, Williams got the starting nod for just the third time this season. The 24-year-old swingman made the most of the opportunity, leading the first unit in points and scoring in double figures for just the second time over his last seven appearances. He also chipped in a game- and career-high five steals, and he has logged multiple steals in six of his 26 regular-season appearances thus far.