Williams racked up 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 107-99 loss to Washington.

Williams entered Monday's game shooting just 31.8 percent from beyond the arc on 4.1 3PA/G, but his three-point shooting was on full display despite the loss. He did most of his damage in the third quarter, scoring 11 points while connecting on all three of his three-point attempts. Williams has scored in double digits in three of his last four games, and over that span he has averaged 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 30.1 minutes per game.