Williams tallied 23 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one assist, one steal and one block over 28 minutes during the Nets' 123-110 loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Williams logged just 11 points over his last two outings while coming off the bench, but he was more active on offense during Thursday's contest as he finished as the Nets' second-leading scorer behind Noah Clowney (29 points). It was Williams' highest point total since Oct. 24 against the Cavaliers (25 points), though he's eclipsed the 20-point mark just twice this season.