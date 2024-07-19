The Grizzlies traded Williams (back/hip) and a 2030 second-round pick via Dallas to the Nets in exchange for Mamadi Diakite on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williams made 51 appearances, including 15 starts, for the Grizzlies in 2023-24 before missing the remainder of the season with a right lower back injury and a hip flexor strain. Before the injury, the 22-year-old forward averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.4 minutes. However, efficiency was an issue. He shot just 39.7 percent from the field and 30.7 percent from three. If Williams can enter the 2024-25 campaign healthy, he will likely compete for bench minutes in Brooklyn's forward rotation.