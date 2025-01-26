Williams chipped in one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Saturday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Williams returned Saturday from a two-game absence due to a sprained left ankle, but he couldn't connect on any of his five field-goal attempts. He started in his last nine outings prior to his injury, but he came off the bench in his return, and it's not clear whether he'll be inserted back into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Kings.