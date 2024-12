Williams left Sunday's game against the Magic with an apparent injury and did not return.

Williams limped to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter and was not able to return. He concludes the contest with one point (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and an assist across 21 minutes. It remains unclear whether he will be available for Monday's game against the Bulls.