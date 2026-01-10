Williams (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 121-105 loss to the Clippers.

Williams had started twice in the past four contests and played at least 19 minutes in each of those contests, but he moved out of the rotation entirely Friday while Terance Mann took back his spot in the starting five following a one-game absence in a coach's decision. Head coach Jordi Fernandez seemingly prefers to run with a 10-man rotation more often than not, which means Williams could frequently find himself out of the mix when the Nets have all of their key contributors available like they did Friday.