Williams closed Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes.
Williams might have logged 30 minutes in this game, but he didn't do much outside of scoring, although it's worth noting he was very effective with his shot. The former Stanford star has scored in double digits in four of his last five games while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in that span, so he's aiming to end the season on a strong note. He should continue to be a decent streaming option in most formats as long as he remains in a starting role.
