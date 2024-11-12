Williams will enter the starting lineup in Monday's game against the Pelicans, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) missing his first game of the year, Williams will receive his first start of the season. The 23-year-old has carved out a significant role off the bench thus far, and he has averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 19.9 minutes per game in 10 regular-season outings.