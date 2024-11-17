Williams (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams has yet to miss a game this season. He's played at least 26 minutes in three straight games (two starts), averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes during that stretch.
