Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (hip) is available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams has yet to miss a game this season. He's played at least 26 minutes in three straight games (two starts), averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes during that stretch.

More News