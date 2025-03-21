Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.
The right hamstring tightness is a new concern for Williams, who has missed just one game since Jan. 25. If the 23-year-old swingman is sidelined Saturday, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could see a bump in minutes.
