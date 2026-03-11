This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Iffy to play Wednesday
Williams (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
The Nets have several injuries ahead of this contest, so Williams could potentially see a big workload if he can get the green light to suit up. He doesn't have a lot of upside in category fantasy leagues, however.