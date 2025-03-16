Williams is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta due to left Achilles soreness.
Williams was a late addition to the injury report due to the left Achilles soreness, which is a new injury for the 23-year-old. If the swingman is unable to suit up, Tyrese Martin and Jalen Wilson could receive a bump in minutes.
