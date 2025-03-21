Williams finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist over 35 minutes in Thursday's 105-99 overtime loss to Indiana.
Williams had success from deep in Thursday's outing, leading all Nets players in threes made while finishing with a team-high-tying point total in a losing effort. Williams set a new season high in threes made, having connected on at least five threes in three contests. He has surpassed the 20-point mark on three occasions, last doing so Feb. 1.
