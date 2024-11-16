Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Williams will return to his regular bench role since Dorian Finney-Smith will return to the first unit. Williams is averaging 8.3 points and 4.0 boards per game when coming off the bench this season.
More News
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Leads way with 23 points•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Fares well in rare start•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Gets spot start Monday•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Career-high 12 boards vs. Boston•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Nabs two steals Monday•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Impressive off bench Wednesday•