Nets' Ziaire Williams: Out with illness
Williams (illness) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Williams is under the weather for the second leg of this back-to-back set. His absence should allow rookies Ben Saraf and Drake Powell to be more involved in the backcourt Tuesday.
