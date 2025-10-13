Williams produced 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and four rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 111-109 preseason win over the Suns in Macao.

The fifth-year forward led the Nets in made threes in an efficient performance with the second unit. Williams is coming off a solid first season with Brooklyn in 2024-25, setting new career highs in points (10.0), boards (4.6), threes (1.6), steals (1.0) and minutes (24.5) per game, and he figures to fill a similar role this season in the team's rotation.