Williams is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics with left Achilles soreness, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Williams is likely to play Tuesday after sitting out Sunday's game against the Hawks. His absence allowed Jalen Wilson to enter the starting lineup, although Williams' expected return should push Wilson back to the bench.
