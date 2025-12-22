Williams registered two points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one block and three steals over 14 minutes during Sunday's 96-81 win over the Raptors.

Williams hasn't been very involved for the Nets lately, and it's hard to see that changing. Plus, the Nets will be looking to get their rookies more involved down the stretch. Over his last four outings, Williams has averaged 19.9 minutes per contest with 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.