Nets' Ziaire Williams: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (illness) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Suns.
Williams had missed Brooklyn's last six games due to an illness and subsequent return-to-play reconditioning, but the Nets are ready to give him the green light Monday. The forward has played at least 24 minutes in three of his past four outings (two starts), and Williams is a candidate to replace Cam Thomas (hamstring) in the first unit.