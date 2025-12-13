Williams provided three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Williams scored single digits for the fourth time in the past five games, continuing what has been an unproductive stretch. While he has been an every-night part of the rotation, his playing time fluctuates most nights, ranging from 15 to 30 minutes. Through 21 games, Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per game, well below what standard league managers are looking for.