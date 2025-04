Williams (knee) will not play Friday against the Timberwolves, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Williams has had a minimal role lately, averaging 18.7 minutes over his last three outings with 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers. It's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's game against the Knicks.