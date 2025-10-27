default-cbs-image
Williams (back) will not play Monday against the Rockets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Williams was unable to return to Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a lower back contusion. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Hawks, and fantasy managers can assume he's day-to-day for now. The Nets are likely to use a committee approach to soak up his minutes.

