Williams finished with 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 116-99 loss to the Bucks.

Williams got the start at small forward due to the absence of Michael Porter (back), and while his numbers didn't stand out, he was one of the few Nets players who posted a decent line in a 17-point loss. Williams should return to his role on the bench once Porter is back in the lineup. As of now, his upside is strictly matchup-based since he's not putting good enough numbers to be considered a viable starting option in all fantasy formats -- even if he's a starter.