Williams registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 115-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Williams collected a DNP-CD during Monday's loss to the Knicks, but with Michael Porter (back) needing a rest day, Williams was able to earn a spot-start. Unfortunately, he didn't do much with the opportunity, and there's a decent chance Porter will return for Saturday's game in Milwaukee, so Williams' run as a starter will likely be short-lived.