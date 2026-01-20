Williams logged 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to Phoenix.

Williams returned from a six-game absence due to an illness, scoring at least 15 points for the first time in his past 11 appearances. As with most of the Brooklyn rotation, understanding where Williams fits is almost impossible. When he does play, he offers a small amout of defensive upside, coupled with an ability to score in bunches.