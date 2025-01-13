Williams ended Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to the Jazz with 19 points (4-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Williams moved to the starting lineup five games ago and has produced dividends for fantasy managers who decided to trust him. Even though he's not expected to carry the team offensively on a regular basis, he's scored in double digits in each of his five starts. Through that five-game stretch, Williams is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game.