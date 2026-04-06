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Nets' Ziaire Williams: Sidelined again Tuesday
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1 min read
Williams (foot) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Williams will miss a second consecutive contest. While he is sidelined, Drake Powell and Jalen Wilson are candidates to see more action versus the Bucks.
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