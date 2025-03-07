Williams will come off the bench during Thursday's game against Golden State, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Keon Johnson will join the starting five on Thursday, pushing Williams to the bench for the first time since Jan. 27. Over his last 10 outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 26.0 minutes per contest.