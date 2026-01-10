Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Grizzlies.

Williams appeared to be a healthy scratch during Friday's loss against the Clippers despite starting Wednesday against the Magic. He may have been held out of Friday's contest while battling an illness, and his next chance to play is Monday against the Mavericks. Michael Porter (rest) and Drake Powell (knee) are also ruled out against Memphis, so Danny Wolf and Cam Thomas are both in line for elevated roles.