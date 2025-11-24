Nets' Ziaire Williams: Unproductive in 28 minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams accumulated five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to Toronto.
While Williams did record two blocks, he was largely ineffective offensively, scoring just five points in 28 minutes. Williams' offensive outputs have been very up and down this season, but he will look to get right on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Leads bench with 15 points•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Adds 13 points off bench•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Returns vs. Minnesota•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Exits to locker room vs. Minnesota•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Nets' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out for Wednesday•