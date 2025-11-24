Williams accumulated five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to Toronto.

While Williams did record two blocks, he was largely ineffective offensively, scoring just five points in 28 minutes. Williams' offensive outputs have been very up and down this season, but he will look to get right on the second leg of a back-to-back Monday against the Knicks.