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Nets' Ziaire Williams: Won't play Friday
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1 min read
Williams (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Bucks.
The Nets used just seven players Thursday for the front end of the back-to-back set, and they will again be extremely shorthanded Friday. Williams is not a lock to return for the season finale Sunday.
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