Williams (back) won't return to Sunday's game against the Spurs due to a lower back contusion.

Williams exited Sunday's game after injuring his back on a hard fall in the third quarter. He finished with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes. With the Nets playing again Monday against the Rockets, Williams could have a tough time gaining clearance for the second leg of a back-to-back set.