Nicholas Baer: Dishes three assists

Baer recorded two rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Agua Caliente.

Baer didn't attempt a shot in this contest over nine minutes of playing time, but he's been fairly efficient this year, as he's hit 41.1 percent of field goals and 30.5 percent of three-pointers. The 23-year-old has averaged 17.7 minutes per game this year, so he'll look to get back on track moving forward.