Nicholas Baer: Doesn't miss Wednesday

Baer posted 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's G League win over Windy City.

Baer couldn't drain a shot from the line, but he was perfect on field goals. The 23-year-old hasn't been that efficient all year, however, as the undrafted rookie has made just 30 percent of his field goals this year.