Nicholas Baer: Drains eight points
Baer posted eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and an assist across 11 minutes in Friday's G League win over Memphis.
The undrafted rookie continues to fight for playing time off the bench, as he's averaging 18.5 minutes per game. He was efficient in his time during this contest, and he's hit 46.2 percent of field goals this season.
