Nicholas Baer: Records five boards
Baer posted three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in Tuesday's G League win over Fort Wayne.
The 23-year-old Baer is logging consistent playing time off the bench, as he's averaged 16.9 minutes per game. This was a tough shooting performance for Baer, albeit on limited attempts, but he's knocked down 44.6 percent of shots this season while averaging 5.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
