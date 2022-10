Hornsby was chosen in the third round of the 2022 G League Draft by Capital City.

Hornsby played his college career with Sacramento State, but he carved a decent career overseas before returning to the States in order to have a shot in the NBA. He spent the last two seasons of his career with Hapoel Beer Sheva, and he averaged 9.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game during the 2021-22 campaign.