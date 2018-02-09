Nick Johnson: Best all-around game
Johnson accounted for 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks during Thursday's win over Iowa.
The former Arizona guard probably played his best game of the season, finishing with a double-double, a season high in assists and filling every major statistical category. Over his last six games, Johnson is averaging 17.7 points which has greatly increased his season average to 12.0. If he can string together a few more double-doubles, it would add much more value to the 25-year-old's repertoire.
