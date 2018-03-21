Johnson added 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists during Tuesday's 109-105 loss at the Hustle.

Johnson has not come close lately in stringing together a few double-digit scoring nights, like his mid-season hot streak in which he scored above 14 points in eight straight games from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11. Still, the former Sean Miller- coached guard is averaging a fine 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Austin this season