King posted 20 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes in Monday's 118-110 loss in Long Island.

King nearly produced his second double-double of the season Monday. After blocking just one shot in his first five games, he swatted away three attempts in addition to recording two steals in his best defensive performance of the regular season.