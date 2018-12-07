King came off the bench to deliver 10 points, 12 boards and one steal during Thursday's 108-96 home loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

King came off the bench, but played a whopping 30 minutes and posted his fourth double double of the season. At 6'7", King is surprisingly one of the tallest players on the vertically challenged Red Claw roster. Maine needs King and other Claws to improve their rebounding to help turn around their current 4-9 record.