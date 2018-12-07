Nick King: Delivers a double double in loss
King came off the bench to deliver 10 points, 12 boards and one steal during Thursday's 108-96 home loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
King came off the bench, but played a whopping 30 minutes and posted his fourth double double of the season. At 6'7", King is surprisingly one of the tallest players on the vertically challenged Red Claw roster. Maine needs King and other Claws to improve their rebounding to help turn around their current 4-9 record.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...