King compiled 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 34 minutes in Thursday's 131-121 loss to Fort Wayne.

King produced a double-double in the second half alone as he posted 18 points and 11 rebounds in 18 minutes after halftime. He received more playing time toward the end of the Showcase Cup and could be in line for a bigger role in the regular season.