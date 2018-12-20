Nick King: Double-doubles in Showcase loss
King generated 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 Day One Winter Showcase loss to Lakeland.
King came off the bench to deliver some much needed rebounding help for Crustacean Nation. The 14 rebounds were a season high for King, who's averaging 11.7 points and 7.1 boards per game during his rookie season.
