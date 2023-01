King produced 28 points (10-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes in Friday's 122-117 overtime win against Lakeland.

King scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, playing a key role in Windy City's comeback victory. He's made 51.0 percent of his shots and 44.4 percent of his threes and is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds through four regular-season games.