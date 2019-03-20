Nick King: Only posts four points
King posted four points (2-4 FG, 0-13Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in the 112-103 loss Sunday to Lakeland.
King continues to see a steady dose of secondary minutes, averaging 18.1 per contest. But his scoring figures (8.5 points, 46.6 percent from the field) have shot down in recent contests despite a plethora of forward's losing time to injuries or late-season DNPs.
