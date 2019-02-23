Nick King: Piles up five offensive rebounds
King finished Friday's win over the Blue Coats with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and a blocked shot.
King record five offensive rebounds, piling onto the team's 18 offensive rebound mark, which set a season high for the Red Claws. King has seen his minutes slip somewhat in recent weeks, and as a result the 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 23 games.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...