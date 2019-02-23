King finished Friday's win over the Blue Coats with 15 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and a blocked shot.

King record five offensive rebounds, piling onto the team's 18 offensive rebound mark, which set a season high for the Red Claws. King has seen his minutes slip somewhat in recent weeks, and as a result the 23-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 23 games.