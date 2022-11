King compiled six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, an assist and two steals in 20 minutes in Sunday's 121-105 win over Iowa.

All six of King's points came in the second half as he made two of his three shot attempts and his lone free throw. The 27-year-old has played 18.7 minutes per game in his four contests with Windy City but has not produced much. He's averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while making 47.1 percent of his shots so far.