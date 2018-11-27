Nick King: Posts double-double
King scored 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds in the loss Saturday to the Texas Legends
King had missed two games earlier last week due to an undisclosed injury, but based on Saturday's performance, it's clearly not affecting the forward any longer. Saturday's contest was the first time King played 15 or more minutes since succumbing to the injury.
