King amassed 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 18 minutes in Monday's 102-96 win over Rio Grande Valley.

King scored seven of his 12 points in eight first-half minutes Monday. He's averaging 7.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 16 games for Windy City.